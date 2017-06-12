U.S. Steel - In Trump We Trust

Higher import tariffs and quotas will have a big influence on the domestic steel market given the fact that one third of all steel has been imported. US Steel and AK Steel have priced in a ton of negativity which adds to an interesting risk/reward trade at this point.

