The Future Prospects For Cliffs

The Future Prospects For Cliffs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

The company's pursuit of DRI is merely an adaptation to market conditions and not necessarily an area for "growth." Given the protectionist narrative of the current US administration, Cliffs should be able to eat away at some of the market share of DRI imports when it decides to enter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Apr '17 QPD 67
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr '17 teer2 17
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,692,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC