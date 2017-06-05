Strike threat in metals industry

Strike threat in metals industry

The jury is out on whether the metal sector can avert labour unrest after the National Union of Metalworkers of SA on Thursday blamed metal industry employers for provoking its members to strike. In a scathing statement on Friday, Numsa said employers had failed to meet its demand for a double digit wage increase during the second day of wage talks held on Thursday.

