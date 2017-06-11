State of Wisconsin Investment Board B...

State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 17,135 Shares of Waste Management, Inc.

9 hrs ago

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,990 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

