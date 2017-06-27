Soon, Houstonians Can Start Putting B...

Soon, Houstonians Can Start Putting Beer Bottles Back in Recycling Bins

Starting next year, you can finally stop filling your kitchen garbage cans with glass wine and beer bottles and start saving the Earth just a little bit more by putting them back in their proper place: the recycling bin.

