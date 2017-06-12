RTI International addressing Ebola ou...

RTI International addressing Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo

With funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RTI International is responding to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo . Ebola, a severe, often fatal illness in humans, was first discovered in DRC in 1976.

Chicago, IL

