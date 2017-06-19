Rio Backs Yancoal's Improved Offer fo...

Rio Backs Yancoal's Improved Offer for Coal Mines Over Glencore

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Rio Tinto Group recommended an improved offer by Yancoal Australia Ltd. for its Australian coal assets after the China-backed company lifted its bid to fend off a challenge by Glencore Plc. Yancoal's newest offer is $2.69 billion, including $2.45 billion in cash and $240 million in royalty payments, according to a statement from Rio on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr '17 teer2 17
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
Mercury (Feb '16) Feb '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,793 • Total comments across all topics: 282,032,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC