Rio Backs Yancoal's Improved Offer for Coal Mines Over Glencore

Rio Tinto Group recommended an improved offer by Yancoal Australia Ltd. for its Australian coal assets after the China-backed company lifted its bid to fend off a challenge by Glencore Plc. Yancoal's newest offer is $2.69 billion, including $2.45 billion in cash and $240 million in royalty payments, according to a statement from Rio on Monday.

