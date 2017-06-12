Researchers to address prenatal cannabis and substance use disorders at 10th annual
Prenatal cannabis, opioid, and alcohol use is a fast-growing global issue that can have lasting negative effects on fetal and maternal health. In addition, substance use disorders among women, their families, and their children are often left unaddressed, and women who use substances face greater stigmatization globally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|QPD
|67
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|teer2
|17
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC