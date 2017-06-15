Public oil drilling referendums causi...

Public oil drilling referendums causing 'apprehension,' says Ecopetrol exec

2 hrs ago

Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol SA is paying particular attention to an upcoming wave of public referendums on crude production, the company's chief operating officer, Felipe Bayon, said Friday. After residents of Cumaral municipality in Meta province voted by a large majority to ban oil exploration, drilling and production, Bayon said that the votes ahead are worrisome for the company.

