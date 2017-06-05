NEWS Mueller Industries buys HeatLink...

NEWS Mueller Industries buys HeatLink, PexCor

18 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

Copper piping and tubing specialist Mueller Industries Inc. has moved into plastics with its purchase of two affiliated businesses - PexCor Manufacturing Co., a cross-linked polyethylene pipe maker; and HeatLink Group Inc., a PEX pipe supplier - in a deal that keeps the acquired businesses' ownership team in place and sets new goals of growing product lines for all the entities.

Chicago, IL

