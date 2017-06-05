Morning Trending Tickers: Ecopetrol S.A.

Ecopetrol S.A. is a large market cap stock with a market cap of 20.21 B. It is in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and sector Basic Materials, with a current P/E of 27.55, a forward P/E of 6.81 and EPS of 0.35. At a stock price of 9.67 it has a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.