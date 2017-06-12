Morning Recap: BHP Billiton Limited

BHP Billiton Limited is a large market cap stock with a market cap of 93.29 B. It is in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and sector Basic Materials, with a current P/E of 37.62, a forward P/E of 18.75 and EPS of 0.93. At a stock price of 35.06 it has a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.