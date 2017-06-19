Mobile Mini Announces Launch of MM Co...

Mobile Mini Announces Launch of MM Connect

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Available immediately to any US-based storage customer through www.mobilemini.com , MM Connect puts customers in control of requesting service, including pickups and relocations, processing payments, and pulling in-depth reports on account history, contracts and products-all as part of one seamless online customer experience. "With high Net Promoter Scores underscoring our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, we believe now is the time to further deepen customer connectivity," said Erik Olsson, Mobile Mini's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr '17 teer2 17
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
Mercury (Feb '16) Feb '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC