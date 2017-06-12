Mining Giant BHP Eyes Autonomous Cargo Ships
BHP Billiton Ltd., the world's biggest mining company, is studying the introduction of giant, automated cargo ships to carry everything from iron ore to coal as part of a strategic shift that may disrupt the $334bn global shipping industry. "Safe and efficient autonomous vessels carrying BHP cargo, powered by BHP gas, is our vision for the future of dry bulk shipping," Vice President, Freight Rashpal Bhatti, wrote in a posting on its website.
