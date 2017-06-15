King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.18 Million Position in Commercial Metals Company
King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Commercial Metals Company by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|teer2
|17
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
|Mercury (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC