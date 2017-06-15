King Luther Capital Management Corp H...

King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.18 Million Position in Commercial Metals Company

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Commercial Metals Company by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

