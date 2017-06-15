Ken MacKenzie named BHP Billiton's next chairman
BHP Billiton Ltd. has tapped board director Ken MacKenzie to succeed Jac Nasser when he retires after seven years as chairman. Mr. MacKenzie will assume the role in September, one year after he joined the mining and energy company's board as a nonexecutive director.
