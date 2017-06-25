Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) vs. Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Financial Comparison

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and Century Aluminum Company are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitabiliy, earnings and dividends. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.