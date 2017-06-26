Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Gi...

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

