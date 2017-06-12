Iron Ore Pricing 201: Current Spot Pr...

Iron Ore Pricing 201: Current Spot Pricing Suggests Further Downside

The share prices of iron ore miner stocks are pricing in much higher iron ore prices that the market is delivering, suggesting the sector could see significant downside ahead. Axiom analyst Gordon Johnson recently derived implied iron ore prices using the current share prices of five of the world's largest iron ore producers and now believes expectations are so high that there is a major opportunity for short sellers in the space.

Chicago, IL

