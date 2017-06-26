Incoming Commercial Metals CEO to bec...

Incoming Commercial Metals CEO to become highest-ranking female...

19 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Irving-based Commercial Metals Co. will promote Barbara Smith to president and CEO of the company, making her the highest-ranking female executive among the top publicly traded companies in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Chicago, IL

