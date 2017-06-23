Friday's ETF Movers: XME, IAT
In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Century Aluminum , up about 6.6% and shares of AK Steel Holding , up about 6.2% on the day.
