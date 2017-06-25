Financial Survey: SunCoke Energy

Cliffs Natural Resources and SunCoke Energy are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitabiliy, institutional ownership, risk and dividends. Cliffs Natural Resources has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.