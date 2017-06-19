FCC Environmental wins Texas collection contract
FCC Environmental Services was awarded a $33 million recycling collection contract in Rowlett, Texas, after Waste Management , Houston, tried to raise rates by 84 percent during its renewal process, a report by CBS11 says . FCC Environmental, the U.S. subsidiary of the Madrid-based global environmental services company FCC, will take over the contract starting Oct. 1. Before the vote, a WM area manager posted a letter online calling FCC Environmental a "European conglomerate that has virtually no collection experience or operations in the U.S.," the report says.
