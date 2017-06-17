Family Legacy Inc. Buys New Stake in ...

Family Legacy Inc. Buys New Stake in Waste Management, Inc.

Read more: Daily Political

Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,877 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Chicago, IL

