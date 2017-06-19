EPA cuts will harm NCa s air and wate...

EPA cuts will harm NCa s air and water quality, hurt fishing, says state agency

After a coal ash pond at Duke Energy's Dan River Steam Station leaked tons of coal ash into the Dan River in 2014, N.C.'s Department of Environmental Quality requested assistance from the Environmental Protection Agency. Proposed budget cuts at the federal agency could affect its ability to respond to the state's needs, according to DEQ.

