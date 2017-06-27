Delaware top court rules for Chicago Bridge in Westinghouse dispute

The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in its in US$2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants. Locked-out members of the Local 651 International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union carry signs outside Westinghouse Electric's manufacturing facility in Newington, New Hampshire, U.S., May 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.