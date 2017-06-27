Delaware top court rules for Chicago ...

Delaware top court rules for Chicago Bridge in Westinghouse dispute

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in its in US$2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants. Locked-out members of the Local 651 International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union carry signs outside Westinghouse Electric's manufacturing facility in Newington, New Hampshire, U.S., May 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr '17 teer2 17
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
Mercury (Feb '16) Feb '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,283 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC