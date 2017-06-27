Delaware top court rules for Chicago ...

Delaware top court rules for Chicago Bridge in Westinghouse dispute

The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in its in $2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants. The two companies have been sparring over a 2015 deal in which Westinghouse, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, bought the nuclear construction business of Chicago Bridge but later sought an adjustment to the closing deal price.

Chicago, IL

