Comparing Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO and Synalloy Corporation are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitabiliy, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends. Mechel PAO has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.