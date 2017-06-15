Cliffs to build $700 million HBI plan...

Cliffs to build $700 million HBI plant in Toledo

11 hrs ago Read more: Business North

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. has selected a site in Toledo, Ohio, to develop its first hot briquetted iron production plant, the company announced Thursday. CEO, President and Chairman Lourenco Goncalves has said many times that he had hoped to build its first HBI plant on the Iron Range using ore from the Nashwauk mine as feedstock.

Chicago, IL

