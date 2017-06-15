Cleveland-based Cliffs Natural Resour...

Cleveland-based Cliffs Natural Resources chooses Toledo for new iron processing facility

13 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced that a Cleveland-headquartered company has chosen Toledo as a site for a new iron processing facility. Cliffs Natural Resources has selected the Port of Toledo and East Toledo's Ironville site as home for the company's new Hot Briquette Iron processing facility.

