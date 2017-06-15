Cleveland-based Cliffs Natural Resources chooses Toledo for new iron processing facility
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced that a Cleveland-headquartered company has chosen Toledo as a site for a new iron processing facility. Cliffs Natural Resources has selected the Port of Toledo and East Toledo's Ironville site as home for the company's new Hot Briquette Iron processing facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|jesus
|68
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|teer2
|17
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC