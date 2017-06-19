Chicago Bridge -7% after Macquarie cuts price target to Street-low $10

Chicago Bridge & Iron plunges to 52-week lows after Macquarie analyst Sameer Rathod maintains an Underperform rating and cuts his stock price target to a Wall Street low $10 from his earlier $11.50. Shares did not get more than a momentary bounce after the analyst issues a correction of his earlier statement that the Freeport LNG project would be delayed 9-12 months, which he had said would strike a critical blow to CBI and result in further cost overruns and further pressure the company's fragile liquidity situation.

