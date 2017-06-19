Chicago Bridge -7% after Macquarie cuts price target to Street-low $10
Chicago Bridge & Iron plunges to 52-week lows after Macquarie analyst Sameer Rathod maintains an Underperform rating and cuts his stock price target to a Wall Street low $10 from his earlier $11.50. Shares did not get more than a momentary bounce after the analyst issues a correction of his earlier statement that the Freeport LNG project would be delayed 9-12 months, which he had said would strike a critical blow to CBI and result in further cost overruns and further pressure the company's fragile liquidity situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|teer2
|17
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
|Mercury (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC