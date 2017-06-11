Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Short I...

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Short Interest Update

Chart Industries, Inc. was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,894,399 shares, a drop of 0.2% from the May 15th total of 1,898,445 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

