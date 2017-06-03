Chart Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Chart Industries, Inc. - Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research . Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.