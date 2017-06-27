CB&I scores a Wells Fargo upgrade after positive legal decision

Analysts say Chicago Bridge & Iron can run still higher after surging 39% yesterday following the unexpected favorable ruling from the Delaware Supreme Court in a dispute with Westinghouse Electric. Wells Fargo upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $28 price target, saying CBI now has the potential to close the valuation gap with its peers, particularly if it sells its Technology business and repairs its balance sheet in the coming periods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.