Cabot Oil +2%, CB&I -10% after Macquarie analyst actions

Cabot Oil & Gas maintains strong gains after Macquarie upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral, saying the stock's recent pullback is overdone and expecting improved natural gas prices into the fall and tighter Marcellus differentials.

Chicago, IL

