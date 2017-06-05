Bullying of LGBT+ kids in schools is ...

Bullying of LGBT+ kids in schools is at an a oeunprecedented higha , study finds

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gay Times

With advances in equal rights and ever-increasing visibility, it's easy to think that things are getting better for young LGBT+ people, but a study from North Carolina-based research firm RTI International suggests the opposite is true. "Some forms of victimisation, particularly those affecting youth, appear to be worsening," RTI states in the report, called Violence and LGBTQ Communities: What Do We Know, and What Do We Need to Know? To conduct their analysis, RTI tracked 20 years of data on bullying in schools, resulting in a combined sample of 73,000 LGBT+ youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Apr '17 QPD 67
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr '17 teer2 17
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC