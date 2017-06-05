Bullying of LGBT+ kids in schools is at an a oeunprecedented higha , study finds

With advances in equal rights and ever-increasing visibility, it's easy to think that things are getting better for young LGBT+ people, but a study from North Carolina-based research firm RTI International suggests the opposite is true. "Some forms of victimisation, particularly those affecting youth, appear to be worsening," RTI states in the report, called Violence and LGBTQ Communities: What Do We Know, and What Do We Need to Know? To conduct their analysis, RTI tracked 20 years of data on bullying in schools, resulting in a combined sample of 73,000 LGBT+ youth.

