BHP Names Ken MacKenzie as Chairman Amid Activist Challenges

BHP Billiton Ltd. named former packaging company head Ken MacKenzie to chair its board as the world's biggest miner grapples with a mounting challenge from restive investors and slowing growth in China, its MacKenzie, 53, who will take up the role in September, replaces the outgoing Jacques Nasser, 69, the Melbourne-based producer said Friday in a statement. Nasser, who led BHP through a $9 billion spin off of unwanted assets and a downturn in commodities prices, said in October he would step down from the board. He has held the job since 2010 Amcor Ltd. in a decade-long spell as chief executive officer that ended in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.