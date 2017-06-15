BHP Names Ken MacKenzie as Chairman A...

BHP Names Ken MacKenzie as Chairman Amid Activist Challenges

BHP Billiton Ltd. named former packaging company head Ken MacKenzie to chair its board as the world's biggest miner grapples with a mounting challenge from restive investors and slowing growth in China, its MacKenzie, 53, who will take up the role in September, replaces the outgoing Jacques Nasser, 69, the Melbourne-based producer said Friday in a statement. Nasser, who led BHP through a $9 billion spin off of unwanted assets and a downturn in commodities prices, said in October he would step down from the board. He has held the job since 2010 Amcor Ltd. in a decade-long spell as chief executive officer that ended in 2015.

