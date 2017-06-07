BHP Billiton's board is in hedge fund...

BHP Billiton's board is in hedge fund's crosshairs

One of the activist investors targeting BHP Billiton Ltd. for a sweeping overhaul is sounding out possible candidates for a shake-up of the resources company's board. Tribeca Investment Partners is holding private talks with a number of people, believing a majority of BHP's 11-person board oversaw some of the mining and energy company's missteps in recent years but haven't been held responsible, said Craig Evans, a portfolio manager at the Sydney-based hedge fund.

