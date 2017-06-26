BHP Billiton OKs initial South Flank funding
BHP Billiton Ltd. has approved US$184 million in initial funding for a project that would help it maintain iron-ore production in Western Australia when its Yandi mine reaches the end of its economic life in the early-to-mid 2020s. Funding for the South Flank project in the central Pilbara region will be used mainly for the expansion of accommodation facilities to support the mining company's workforce, generating several hundred construction jobs, BHP said Monday.
