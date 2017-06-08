Autonomous Cargo Ships Expected to Revolutionize (Disrupt) Shipping

BHP Billiton Ltd., the world's biggest mining company, is studying the introduction of giant, automated cargo ships to carry everything from iron ore to coal as part of a strategic shift that may disrupt the $334 billion global shipping industry. "Safe and efficient autonomous vessels carrying BHP cargo, powered by BHP gas, is our vision for the future of dry bulk shipping," Vice President, Freight Rashpal Bhatti, wrote in a posting on its website.

