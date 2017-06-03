362,740 Shares in Waste Management, I...

362,740 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 362,740 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,451,000.

Chicago, IL

