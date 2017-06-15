$15 Could Be An Important Level For C...

$15 Could Be An Important Level For Chicago Bridge & Iron Investors

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Engineering, procurement and construction services company Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. has been on a steep descent since late April. A longer-term chart shows the broader trend has been downward since April 2014 following the post-Great Recession recovery, which took the stock to an all-time closing high of $87.65 on April 2, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) 6 hr jesus 68
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr '17 teer2 17
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,784,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC