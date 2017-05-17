Werner to Implement MacroPoint's Load Tracking Platform
Werner Enterprises will implement MacroPoint's freight tracking platform in its North American logistics business, the companies said in a joint announcement. MacroPoint said its patented technology will provide data on more than 240,000 shipments that Werner Logistics manages for partner carriers each year.
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Apr 30
|QPD
|67
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|teer2
|17
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
