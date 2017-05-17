Werner to Implement MacroPoint's Load...

Werner to Implement MacroPoint's Load Tracking Platform

Werner Enterprises will implement MacroPoint's freight tracking platform in its North American logistics business, the companies said in a joint announcement. MacroPoint said its patented technology will provide data on more than 240,000 shipments that Werner Logistics manages for partner carriers each year.

