Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,236 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 64 shares during the period.

