View Press Release

The Fund filed a claim with the Polish tax authority following a judgment from the European Court of Justice where a U.S. fund manager challenged the higher taxes on dividends paid by Polish companies to non-European investment funds. The decision deemed the higher taxes imposed on non-European investment funds to be unfair and in violation of EU law.

