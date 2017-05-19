Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Shares...

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Apr 30 QPD 67
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr '17 teer2 17
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,146,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC