UPDATE 1-German copper group Wieland buys U.S. tube business
May 3 German copper products group Wieland said on Wednesday it has taken over the copper and steel tube business of U.S. company Wolverine Tube Inc, as part of its plans to expand internationally. Unlisted Wieland gave no financial details of the deal, which will see it acquire Alabama-based Wolverine's manufacturing of finned and enhanced surface tubes from copper, copper alloys and steel alloys.
