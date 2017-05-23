Tribune Image - One of the four story...

Tribune Image - One of the four story packages written by Paul Koberstein on Precision Castparts.

Portland Tribune freelance reporter Paul Koberstein was honored with a Bruce Baer Special Recognition award for his series of articles documenting pollution caused by metals manufacturer Precision Castparts Corp. in Southeast Portland. The top Bruce Baer Award, which comes with a $1,500 prize, went to Rob Davis of The Oregonian for a series on contamination of military armories across the United States.

Chicago, IL

