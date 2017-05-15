Study: Trying new marijuana products and edibles is associated with unexpected highs

Marijuana has been legal for adult recreational use in Colorado since 2014, but the verdict is still out on benefits and harms. Will legalization reduce opioid abuse and marijuana-related arrests? Will it increase use among youth and incidence of impaired driving? A new study by RTI International suggests that unexpected highs are a consequence of using new marijuana products and edibles--products that have flooded the marijuana market since legalization of recreational marijuana use.

