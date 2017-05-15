Study: Trying new marijuana products ...

Study: Trying new marijuana products and edibles is associated with unexpected highs

Read more: EurekAlert!

Marijuana has been legal for adult recreational use in Colorado since 2014, but the verdict is still out on benefits and harms. Will legalization reduce opioid abuse and marijuana-related arrests? Will it increase use among youth and incidence of impaired driving? A new study by RTI International suggests that unexpected highs are a consequence of using new marijuana products and edibles--products that have flooded the marijuana market since legalization of recreational marijuana use.

Chicago, IL

