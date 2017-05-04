Study finds Durhama s TROSA saves North Carolina $7.5 million annually
The services provided by the Durham-based Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers have saved the state of North Carolina millions of dollars annually, a new study from RTI International has found. The independent study found that the treatment center saves the state $7.5 million every year, mainly through the prevention of arrests, incarceration and emergency hospital visits.
